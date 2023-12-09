SBI Hyderabad branch sold the highest amounts of electoral bonds in November

The Hyderabad branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) sold the highest amount of electoral bonds in the latest sale window (Phase 29) between November 6 and November 20 at Rs 359 crore. SBI’s Hyderabad branch also sold the highest number of Rs 1 crore denomination electoral bonds. These figures were revealed by SBI in response to an RTI filed by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra. Incidentally, the Hyderabad branch also sold the highest amount of electoral bonds in the previous sale window in October . The October and November sale window for electoral bonds came just weeks before the Telangana Assembly elections, which were held on November 30.

The RTI, however, showed that the SBI branches of other states that went to polls were not as high. While SBI’s Jaipur branch sold electoral bonds amounting to Rs 31.50 crore, the Raipur branch and Bhopal branch sold electoral bonds valued at Rs 5.75 crore and 1 crore. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madya Pradesh also saw state elections in November. As far as the elections are concerned, while Congress swept to power in Telangana, the BJP emerged victorious in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

SBI’s Mumbai branch sold the second highest amount of electoral bonds at over Rs 259 crore, followed by New Delhi with over Rs 182 crore worth of bonds sold. Among SBI’s southern branches, Chennai sold electoral bonds amounting to Rs 32 crore, while Bengaluru sold Rs 4 crore worth of electoral bonds, revealed the RTI.