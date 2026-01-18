‘Rohith Act is to casteism what vaccine was to Covid’: Radhika Vemula

Radhika Vemula, the mother of University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) deceased research scholar Rohith Vemula, met Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, January 17, urging the Telangana government to pass the Rohith Act. Activists and students who were part of the protests succeeding Rohith’s death in 2016 accompanied Radhika Vemula in the meeting.

Radhika submitted a memorandum to DyCM Bhatti and asked for the cases against former Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) students to be withdrawn, carry forward the investigation into ‘the institutional murder of Rohith Vemula’ and enact the Rohith Act.

The act, drafted by civil society members in Bengaluru, is intended to address caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions.The Congress-led Karnataka government has proposed to enact the Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, 2025 to criminalise caste discrimination in Indian educational institutions following support for it from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A few hours before Radhika Vemula met with DyCM Bhatti, Rahul Gandhi issued a statement calling for the urgent implementation of the Rohith Vemula act in the country. “Caste discrimination in educational institutions must be criminalised by law. Today marks 10 years since Rohith Vemula left us.” he had said.

While Karnataka is expected to pass the Bill in their upcoming Assembly session, Telangana’s Congress government is yet to prepare a draft of the Bill despite Ministers in the state repeatedly stating that they are taking the matter seriously. In July 2025, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka had announced that his government would reopen investigation into the case following Telangana BJP’s appointment of N Ramchander Rao as its state president. Ramchander was named an accused in Rohith’s suicide. The Telangana police under the Congress government had filed a closure report in the case of Rohith’s death in 2024, absolving all the accused including Ramchander Rao.