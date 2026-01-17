Rohith Vemula Act a necessity, says Rahul Gandhi on Dalit scholar’s 10th death anniversary

Caste discrimination in educational institutions must be criminalised by law, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi noted, calling for the urgent implementation of the Rohith Vemula Act in the country. He made the statement in a social media post on January 17, the 10th death anniversary of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula.

“Today marks 10 years since Rohith Vemula left us. But Rohith's question still beats in our chests today: In this country, does everyone have an equal right to dream?” the post began.



The conditions that took Rohith’s life a decade ago prevail in the country’s educational institutions even now, Rahul Gandhi wrote. The reality of Dalit youth remains unchanged, he said, adding, “The same scorn on campus, the same isolation in hostels, the same sense of inferiority in class, then the same violence—and sometimes, the same death. Because caste is still this country's biggest admission form.”

“Rohith wanted to study, wanted to write. He wanted to understand science, society, and humanity, and make this nation better. But this system could not tolerate a Dalit advancing forward. Institutional casteism, social exclusion, daily humiliations, language that reminds you of your "place," and inhuman treatment—this was the poison that pushed a promising young man to a point where his dignity was stripped away, and he was left utterly alone,” the post read.

The continuing injustice and discrimination Dalit youth face is why the Rohith Vemula Act is a necessity, Rahul Gandhi noted. Such a law will ensure that “caste discrimination in educational institutions becomes a crime, strict action is taken against the guilty, and no student is ever broken, silenced, or pushed out in the name of their caste.”

The Congress leader also pointed out how states ruled by his party, Karnataka and Telangana, are in the process of implementing the law.

Rahul Gandhi added that the fight against caste discrimination in educational institutions should not be restricted to the lawmakers in the Parliament, but should be taken up on campuses and by the country’s youth. “We want an India that is just, humane, and equal—where no Dalit student has to pay for their dreams with their life,” he wrote.

He further called on Dalit youth to raise their voices, build organisations, and stand together to demand that the Rohith Vemula Act be implemented immediately. “We need anti-discrimination laws right now,” he wrote.