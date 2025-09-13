Renu Agarwal murder: Cyberabad cops nab two suspects in Ranchi

Two suspects have reportedly been arrested for the horrific murder of 50-year-old Renu Agarwal in Hyderabad. The suspects, identified as Rouhshan and Harsh, were arrested in Ranchi on Saturday, September 13, according to reports.

Both men were employed as domestic workers in Swan Lake Apartments, where Renu lived. They will be produced before a local Ranchi court before being brought to Hyderabad, reports say.

Renu was murdered on September 10 in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally neighbourhood. She was tied up and brutally beaten with a pressure cooker and stabbed multiple times. The post-mortem has reportedly revealed 40 injuries, including cuts, lacerations and blunt force trauma.

Renu’s body was discovered after she remained unresponsive to phone calls, and a plumber entered the locked flat through the balcony, NDTV reports.

According to a TOI report, the suspects stole gold and cash from Renu. They also bathed and changed clothes in the house before fleeing in an attempt to destroy evidence, the report further says.

Cyberabad Police launched a manhunt after a stolen scooter used by the suspects was found near the Hafeezpet railway station. The two men were traced to Ranchi and arrested.