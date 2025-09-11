Telangana

Hyderabad woman found murdered at home in Kukatpally apartment

Renu Agarwal (50) was found murdered in her house in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Police have formed five teams to trace the suspects.
Renu Agarwal
TNM Staff
A 50-year-old woman named Renu Agarwal was found murdered inside her house in a gated community in Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 10. Cyberabad Police have said that a 20-year-old employee who had been working for the family for 10 days, is a suspect. Five police teams have been formed to trace the employee. 

Renu lived in Swan Lake Apartments with her husband Rakesh and their son. She was allegedly tied up and stabbed to death in her house. 

Balanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Suresh Kumar told the media, “Harsha, a 20-year-old working for them for 10 days, is our suspect. He is a native of Jharkhand.” 

The DCP said that according to the husband, there might have been around Rs 1 lakh cash in the house at the time of the murder. 

Police are also searching for a man named Roshan, who was working in another flat in the same apartment complex, according to reports. CCTV footage showed the two workers leaving the flat with a bag on a two-wheeler. 

The police team collected fingerprint clues from the scene of the offence. They were also analysing the CCTV footage from various locations.

With IANS inputs

