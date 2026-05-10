PM Modi must address sexual assault allegations on Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son: BRS

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Leaders of the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have alleged that the Telangana police are trying to shield BJP MP Bandi Sanjay’s son Bhageerath, who has been booked for allegedly grooming and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

A day after the son of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs was booked under the POCSO Act, BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the police for registering another FIR against the victim’s family on Bhageerath’s complaint. He also questioned the alleged delay in the FIR against Bhageerath.

BRS leader and former IPS officer Praveen Kumar addressed the media and demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the allegations.

PM Modi is set to visit Hyderabad on Sunday, May 10 to inaugurate various projects and address a public meeting of the BJP.

“What dystopian nightmarish hell are we all living in? Why should a 17-year-old rape victim and her family struggle for over three months to even get an FIR registered?” KTR said.

Praveen Kumar also alleged that the girl’s family was made to wait for several hours at the Pet Basheerabad police station to register an FIR based on their complaint. During this time, a counter FIR was registered against the girl’s family based on a complaint from Bhageerath himself, the former IPS officer said, alleging that the delay was to ensure Bhageerath’s complaint was registered first.