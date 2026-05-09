Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son booked for sexual assault of 17-yr-old

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bandi Bhageerath, has been booked for alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Bandi Sanjay is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP representing Karimnagar.

Bhageerath was booked by the Pet Basheerabad police on May 8, based on a complaint from the minor’s family alleging that he sexually assaulted her at a farmhouse in Moinada on December 31, The Hindu reported.

Bhageerath has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 11 and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act, according to South First .

Bhageerath claims harassment by minor’s family

Hours before the FIR was registered, Bhageerath himself lodged a complaint against the girl’s family, alleging harassment and blackmail by them. An FIR was registered by Karimnagar I Town police based on Bhageerath’s complaint, in which he claimed that he met the girl through a common friend.