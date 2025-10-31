PK Sreemathy visits Hyderabad restaurant attacked by Bajrang Dal over alleged beef on menu

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following the Bajrang Dal attack on a Kerala cuisine restaurant in Hyderabad, CPI(M) Politburo member and former MP PK Sreemathy visited the establishment in the Sitaphalmandi area on October 29.

A week earlier, on October 24, a mob of around 30 people had forced the closure of Kerala Thattukada, a small eatery located beneath the Sitaphalmandi flyover, alleging that it served beef. Sreemathy, popularly known as Sreemathy Teacher, visited the restaurant after learning of the incident.

Sreemathy was in Hyderabad to oversee preparations for the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national conference scheduled for January 2026.

“This is very typical of the Bajrang Dal. Earlier, when I was in Chhattisgarh, I had met the Kerala nuns who were accused of forcefully converting Hindus to Christianity and jailed for it. That too was born out of the Bajrang Dal,” she told TNM, calling such attacks deliberate attempts to incite violence.