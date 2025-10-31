PK Sreemathy visits Hyderabad restaurant attacked by Bajrang Dal over alleged beef on menu

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Following the Bajrang Dal attack on a Kerala cuisine restaurant in Hyderabad, CPI(M) Politburo member and former MP PK Sreemathy visited the establishment in the Sitaphalmandi area on October 29.
A week earlier, on October 24, a mob of around 30 people had forced the closure of Kerala Thattukada, a small eatery located beneath the Sitaphalmandi flyover, alleging that it served beef. Sreemathy, popularly known as Sreemathy Teacher, visited the restaurant after learning of the incident.
Sreemathy was in Hyderabad to oversee preparations for the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national conference scheduled for January 2026.
“This is very typical of the Bajrang Dal. Earlier, when I was in Chhattisgarh, I had met the Kerala nuns who were accused of forcefully converting Hindus to Christianity and jailed for it. That too was born out of the Bajrang Dal,” she told TNM, calling such attacks deliberate attempts to incite violence.
“We should not view this as just an attack on a hotel. This is an attack on common people and nobody has any business to create disturbances of this nature,” she added, extending her solidarity to the establishment.
Following the attack on Kerala Thattukada, restaurant manager Albin approached the OU police station with a complaint.
In his complaint to the police, Albin stated that they serve “non-veg including chicken, mutton, sea food on all days and buffalo meat every Friday.”
In Telangana, cow slaughter and the consumption of cow meat are illegal under the state’s Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act of 1977. However, the law allows for the slaughter of certain other bovine animals, such as buffaloes.
“At around 5:50 pm, some unknown persons illegally entered the restaurant, abused him and his staff in filthy language, and threatened them not to sell beef,” the FIR noted.
An FIR was registered under Sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) along with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).