Hyderabad: Mob shuts down Kerala restaurant near EFLU for selling beef, FIR registered

A mob of around 30 people, some of them claimed to be associated with the Bajrang Dal, shut down Kerala Thattukada, a small hotel beneath the Sitaphalmandi flyover for serving beef. The incident took place on the night of Friday, October 24, following which the restaurant manager approached the Osmania University (OU) police station where an FIR was registered.

Located a few meters away from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Kerala Thattukada is run by a 24-year-old man named Albin Varghese. The restaurant is frequented by nearby residents and students. On Friday night, around 30 people, who are residents of Hyderabad’s Sitaphalmandi, barged into the restaurant, inspected the kitchen and shut it down.

Shiva, a Sitaphalmandi resident who was part of the group, while speaking to TNM said it is a majority Hindu area and even local Muslims don’t sell beef here. “We will not allow beef in our area,” he said. U Anil, a member of the Bajrang Dal, said they had to shut it down because the restaurant was duping the Hindu community by selling beef.

“I live nearby and we constantly come to the hotel for tea and drinks. We (Hindus) pray to the cow and revere her as mother. But because they cook everything in the same vessel we end up consuming beef. The owner accepted that he sells beef,” Anil said.