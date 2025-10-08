Nine EFLU students booked over pro-Palestine protest in Hyderabad

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Osmania University Police have booked nine students of Hyderabad’s English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Tuesday, October 7 following a pro-Palestine protest held by the students’ union.

The EFLU Students' Union comprising of parties like the Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Fraternity Movement and Telugu Students’ Federation (TSF) had organised the protest in solidarity with the global movement slamming the nation-state of Israel for its atrocities against Palestine and demanding a ‘free Palestine.”

While six pro-Palestinian protests were named in this FIR, three other ABVP students were also booked for raising slogans and waving the Indian flag, opposing the pro-Palestinian protestors. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by OU police station SI R Jaya Chandar.