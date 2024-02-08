Hyderabad: NIA raids residence of journalist-writer Venugopal, seizes phone

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, February 8, carried out searches at the residence of Veekshanam editor N Venugopal (nephew of Varavara Rao) in Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad. After a five-hour search, the authorities also seized his mobile phone. The search was carried out in relation to the case of Sanjay Deepak Rao, an alleged member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The searches began at 5 am and concluded at 10 am. Searches were also carried out in two other locations in Hyderabad and in Kerala.

“They immediately asked me to hand over my cell phone. But I refused to give it. I told them that there is a case being heard in the Supreme Court around the legality of whether a journalist’s phone can be seized. They however insisted on handing over my phone. Expressing my protest in a written letter that a phone is a lifeline of a journalist containing several contacts, documents etc. I surrendered the phone,” Venugopal told the media following the raids.