Telangana police hatching another Bhima Koregaon case, says activist

The Telangana police have registered cases against 24 people, including journalists and “others” under the draconian UAPA, Telangana Public Security Act, and The Arms Act.
A south Indian version of the Bhima Koregaon case is being brewed by Telangana police, who have invoked the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against journalists, activists and intellectuals.

