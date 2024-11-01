Momo vendors arrested after Hyderabad woman dies of food poisoning, booked for attempted murder

Six persons running a momo stall in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad were arrested for the death of 31-year-old Reshma Begum, who died due to alleged food poisoning. The arrested persons have been charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The arrested accused have been identified as Almas alias Armaan (23), Sajid Hussain (20), Mohammed Raees (23), Mohammed Sharukh (29), Mohammed Haneef (21), and Mohammed Rajik (19). All of them are natives of Kishan Gunj district in Bihar.

The police have booked them under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink), and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with section 3(5) (criminal act committed by multiple persons with a common intention) of the BNS.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Farooq Hussain, Reshma had eaten momos from Sajid Hussain's food stall on October 25. By the next day, she and her two daughters, aged 14 and 12, fell severely ill. While her daughters were admitted to the hospital, Reshma’s condition deteriorated, and she succumbed to her illness two days later, on October 27.

Based on a complaint filed by Farooq, police arrested six men who had connections with the food stall. Those named in the complaint include Almas alias Armaan (23), Sajid Hussain (20), Mohammed Raees (23), Mohammed Sharukh (29), Mohammed Haneef (21), and Mohammed Rajik (19). The police have booked them under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink), and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with section 3(5) (criminal act committed by multiple persons with a common intention) of the BNS.