Raw egg mayonnaise banned in Telangana after surge in food poisoning cases

The Telangana government, on Wednesday, October 30, has banned mayonnaise, prepared from raw eggs, in the state after several instances of food poisoning linked to consumption of the dip. The Commissioner of Food Safety issued a notification, prohibiting the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs in the state for a period of one year with immediate effect from October 30.

The official stated that as per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months. Mayonnaise is used in shawarma, sandwiches, cream sauce or dressing. If mayonnaise is kept without proper pasteurisation, it will generate salmonella bacteria. Salmonella bacteria once consumed, can affect the intestinal tract.

The Commissioner of Food Safety issued the notification in exercise of the power conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and in the interest of public health to prohibit production, storage and sale of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs.

The action by the Commissioner of Food Safety came after a recommendation by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The municipal body had been receiving a series of complaints related to Mayo used in a variety of dishes in hotels across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Inspections by officials also revealed some leading hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants using substandard mayonnaise. At least 10 cases of food poisoning due to the use of egg-based mayonnaise were reported in recent months. A 33-year-old woman died and 20 others were taken ill due to food poisoning after eating momos served by street vendors in Hyderabad last week.

Earlier in January 2023, the Kerala health department imposed a similar ban on mayonnaise made of raw eggs, after food inspections revealed that mayonnaise made with raw eggs was found to be very dangerous if not used in time. A meeting was held with representatives of organisations in the hotel, restaurant, bakery, street vendors and catering sectors, who extended full support for the ban on mayonnaise made from raw eggs. It was decided that vegetable or pasteurised mayonnaise could be used instead.

A 33-year-old nurse, Reshmi, had died in Kerala after allegedly showing symptoms of food poisoning. She had consumed kuzhimanthi and al faham at a restaurant. Further, more than 20 other people also fell ill after they consumed kuzhimanthi and al faham at the restaurant.