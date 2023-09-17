Minority alliances, Police Action, and the troubled past of Dalit Razakars in Hyderabad

Azad Hyderabad

In the 1920s, the cause of social reform in Hyderabad was largely led by the Arya Samaj. The newly educated Dalit youth were deeply dissatisfied with the pace and nature of these reforms. Their attention was drawn to the debates over political representation during the Poona Pact and Ambedkar’s robust assertions. Ambedkar had also started expanding his presence beyond the Bombay province. In 1936, Ambedkar invited young Dalit activists to an 'Untouchable Youth Conference' in Poona. BS Venkatrao, PR Venkatrao, Arigye Ramswami, and several others attended the conference, which had a deep impact on them and soon after their return to Hyderabad, they founded the Youth League of Ambedkarites to support Dr Ambedkar in his mission.

In 1938, Hyderabad witnessed heightened political activity as Arya Samaj, Hindu Mahasabha, and State Congress organised satyagraha movements. Recognising the need for political mobilisation, Dalit activists transformed the Youth League of Ambedkarites into the Depressed Classes Association (DCA). DCA actively engaged in politics and emerged as a significant political force closely following the footsteps of Babasaheb Ambedkar. In an important development, Ambedkar and Jinnah joined forces to celebrate the resignation of Congress provincial governments as 'Deliverance Day' in 1939. In Hyderabad, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and DCA collaborated to organize a public meeting to celebrate Deliverance Day marking the beginning of DCA's engagement with Muslim politics.

One of the core principles that guided Ambedkar's political stance was his resistance to the assimilationist approach of Gandhi and Congress (predominantly the caste Hindu position) and building an autonomous identity and politics for the Dalits. Even as he received support from the Non-Brahmin movement and the colonial government, Ambedkar faced grave challenges in maintaining his position, especially in the context of partition, and the transfer of power. Sekhar Bandyopadhyay referred to this challenge as the 'crisis in Dalit politics', which was further compounded by the Scheduled Caste Federation's debacle in the 1946 election. Ambedkar resorted to agitation to respond to this crisis, he condemned the Poona Pact and returned to his demand for separate electorates along with the demand for separate settlements. Concurrently, he sought to internationalise the Dalit question by reaching out to Churchill and WEB Du Bois, although he was later forced to enter into a compromise with Congress. All of Ambedkar's efforts were geared towards securing political safeguards for the Dalits.

Shyam Sundar and activists of DCA were keenly observing the political developments in British India and sought connections for their own contexts in Hyderabad. The absence of non-Brahmin political assertion was an important peculiarity of Hyderabad state politics, that helped caste Hindus to present themselves as a seemingly homogeneous and united bloc. Both Muslims and Dalits were fearful of this Hindu majority. On the other hand, DCA activists felt that caste Hindus were not serious in their efforts towards the upliftment of depressed classes, and were merely paying lip service on the issue of removal of untouchability, while Dalits were demanding more political and economic rights. In 1947, Hyderabad State Congress started talking about the temple entry movement, which the DCA found difficult to relate to.

Sopanrao Dhanve, a DCA leader, recalled an incident from 1942, a day before the DCA conference in Parbhani, presided over by Shyam Sundar. During a visit to a Muslim-owned tea shop, the shop owner recognised one of the activists as a Dalit and not only charged them for the tea but also requested separate cups, deeming the Dalit cup ‘impure.’ Dhanve recounted this incident during his conference speech the next day, highlighting that both Muslims and Hindus practiced untouchability. In response to Dhanve’s speech, MIM activists vandalised the Muslim-owned hotel. This incident was prominently covered in MIM’s newspaper (Gaikwad, 1990), contributing further to the perception that Muslims supported the Dalit struggle for emancipation.