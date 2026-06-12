Meenakshi Natarajan RS nomination: Allegations emerge of Congress internal sabotage

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The rejection of Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh has triggered fresh speculation about internal divisions within the Telangana Congress. Allegations had emerged that information about the pending court case that led to her nomination being rejected may have been leaked from within the party itself. The political turmoil coincided with the Supreme Court dismissing Meenakshi’s plea challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination papers on Friday, June 12.

Meenakshi’s nomination papers were rejected on June 9 after the Returning Officer ruled that she had failed to disclose details of a case pending against her in Telangana. The decision followed a complaint filed by senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The case dates back to 2022, when a Congress worker approached the court alleging intimidation, harassment and inaction by several Congress leaders after she lodged complaints of sexual assault. Court records show that the primary allegations of sexual assault are against Congress leader Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy, while Meenakshi and other party leaders were named as respondents for allegedly failing to act despite being informed of the complainant’s grievances.