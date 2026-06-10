Explained: What the Telangana case against Meenakshi Natarajan is about

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Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination paper from Madhya Pradesh was rejected on Tuesday, June 9. The reason behind the rejection, according to the returning officer, was that she failed to disclose details about a case against her in Telangana. The case originated from a police complaint filed in 2022, when a Congress woman worker went to court alleging intimidation, harassment and inaction by several Congress leaders in the state based on two complaints of sexual assault.

While Meenakshi has been named as a respondent in the case, court records indicate that the primary allegations of sexual assault are directed against Congress leader Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy. Leaders including Meenakshi were accused of failing to act despite being informed of the complainant’s grievances.

The complaint was filed in 2025 before the 4th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Hyderabad by a former municipal corporator, elected on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket between 2002 and 2007. She later joined the Congress.