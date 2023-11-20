Madiga organisation extends support to BJP for Telangana Assembly polls

The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) in Telangana has formally declared its support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 30. The announcement came on Sunday, November 19, a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Union government will set up a committee to consider the Madiga community’s demands for internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category while sharing the stage with MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga at a public meeting in Hyderabad.

The MRPS called on its own cadres as well as members of allied Dalit organisations such as the Mahajana Socialist Party (MSP), Madiga Student Federation (MSF), and others to campaign for BJP candidates for the upcoming elections.

For years, the MRPS has been demanding internal reservations within the SC category for Madigas and other SC sub-castes such as Dasari, Sindhollu, Dandasi, and Bindla. Among the Dalit population in the state, Madigas are numerically more powerful than Malas but socially and economically disadvantaged in comparison. Malas are seen as having reaped the benefits of reservation disproportionately among SCs due to various social and political factors.