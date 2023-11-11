Madiga leader to share stage with Modi in Hyderabad. Why is this significant?

On November 11, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns from the Parade Ground in Hyderabad for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, sharing the stage with him would be Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga. This is considered politically significant as MRPS wields clout over Madigas, a Dalit community with a sizeable population historically occupied as leather workers and manual scavengers.

From 2013, PM Modi has closely interacted with Manda Krishna Madiga whose organisation MRPS has been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Following a meeting held with Manda Krishna, the BJP in its 2014 manifesto promised internal reservations. Since the Modi government failed to deliver the promise, it was widely speculated that the MRPS would ditch them this time. But that is not to be.

So why is the MRPS continuing its allegiance to the BJP, despite criticism within Dalit communities that the BJP and the Sangh have sided with oppressors in many states? According to an MRPS leader, one reason could be the experience in Karnataka, where the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had announced internal reservations for SCs in March 2023. This happened because of pressure and lobbying by the MRPS.