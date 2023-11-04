KCR visits Konaipalle temple with nomination papers as per his tradition

Ahead of filing nominations for two Assembly seats, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday, November 4, offered prayers at the Venkateshwara Swamy temple in his native Siddipet district. KCR carried nomination papers and worshipped at the temple, which holds sentimental value for him. Accompanied by finance minister and his nephew T Harish Rao, KCR participated in rituals conducted by the priests in the temple at Konaipalle village of Nangnoor mandal.

This is a tradition KCR has been following for the last 40 years. He kept the nomination papers at the feet of the deity to pray for the victory. He later signed the papers in the temple premises.

When KCR contested for the first time in 1983 as the candidate of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) he lost the election by a narrow margin. On the suggestion of his friends, he offered prayers at this temple before filing nominations in 1985 polls and was elected with a huge majority. Since then, KCR has been continuing the tradition of offering prayers here before filing nomination. His sentiment became stronger as he never lost an election since 1985.