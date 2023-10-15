KCR launches election campaign, highlights welfare schemes by BRS

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) kicked-off Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Assembly election campaign rally on Sunday, October 15, at Husnabad in Siddipet district. KCR highlighted various aspects of the state's welfare initiatives and its progress but surprisingly did not attack the opposition parties - Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prior to the meeting, KCR released the BRS manifesto at Hyderabad.

At Siddipet, he highlighted welfare programs for farmers during his speech. KCR stated that farmers have benefited through the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which provides an annual financial assistance or support of Rs 10,000 per acre per year to farmers. "Through Mission Kakatiya, irrigation facilities have been improved along with access to water and electricity, ultimately leading to enhanced agricultural yields. The Mission Bhageeratha initiative is aimed at providing safe drinking water," KCR stated.

Referring to the Congress party, KCR said, “Some are asking for a one chance. People have given ample opportunities over several decades,” he said. He also said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme, if implemented earlier, could have significantly improved the status of Dalits in the state.

Drawing a comparison between stones and gems, he urged the audience to distinguish between what is really important. "I had to deal with migration, financial difficulties, power outages, and water scarcity when the state was formed. Despite opposition and limited support from the union government, Telangana has managed to overcome these challenges, emerging as a leader in several sectors and setting an example for the country,” he said.

KCR expressed hope that BRS MLA V Satish Kumar would be re-elected with a substantial majority from Husnabad. He also reflected on their previous campaigns from Husnabad, where they won 88 seats in 2018 and 63 seats in 2014 elections.