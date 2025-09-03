Kavitha accuses Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar of tapping her and KTR’s team’s phones

In a candid interaction with the media, Kavitha went on record to state that alongside the phones of four of her housekeeping staff, she was certain that Santosh and her cousin Harish Rao were monitoring her and KTR.

“My father isn’t the kind of person to tap phones. But both Harish Rao and Santosh have been involved in tapping phones to further their own political interests,” she alleged. Harish Rao is a former BRS minister, while Santosh Kumar, KCR’s nephew by marriage and managing director of the party’s mouthpiece Namasthe Telangana, is considered KCR’s right-hand man.

The allegations come against the backdrop of a broader investigation. In June, the SIT questioned former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praneeth Rao, accused in a phone tapping scandal that allegedly took place when the BRS was in power between 2018 and 2024.