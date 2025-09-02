KCR suspends daughter Kavitha from BRS over ‘anti-party activities'

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a significant political development, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Tuesday, September 2, suspended MLC K Kavitha from the party for alleged ‘anti party activities’. Kavitha is the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A statement issued by the BRS read, “The party leadership is taking the matter seriously as the recent behaviour and anti-party activities of MLC Kavitha are damaging to the party.”

It further read: “The recent behaviour of party MLC K Kavitha, her ongoing anti-party activities are damaging to the BRS. The party headquarters has taken a serious view of this matter. Party president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to immediately suspend K Kavitha from the party.”

Earlier in the day, BRS working president KT Rama Rao reportedly met the party’s founder and patriarch KCR, complaining about Kavitha’s increasing attack against the party’s leaders which is allegedly causing divisions within the party.

The decision to suspend her was taken a day after Kavitha attacked her cousins, former Minister T Harish Rao and former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, alleging that they were responsible for the corruption allegations against KCR in the Kaleshwaram project.

On Monday, September 1, the Revanth Reddy government decided to hand over the Kaleshwaram case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Responding to this move, Kavitha said that her father and former CM KCR was made a “scapegoat” in the Kaleshwaram controversy. She alleged that her cousin and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao was the one responsible for the allegations leveled against KCR. She suggested that Harish Rao was removed as the Irrigation Minister in the second-term of the BRS due to his alleged irregularities.

She alleged that former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and contractor PV Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd worked for their own benefit and amassed wealth.

Kavitha’s remarks came amid an already widening rift within the family.