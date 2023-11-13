In Hyderabad, policing of young men under ‘Operation Chabutra’ is turning violent

What is a chabutra?

Chabutra is a colloquial term used in Hyderabad that refers to a raised platform or a pavement area typically found outside houses in residential areas. These structures often serve as community spaces for neighbours and residents to congregate, relax, or engage in conversations.

Historically, chabutras have played an integral part in the city’s design and cultural fabric, and in fostering a sense of community and social interaction. The concept of a chabutra draws its inspiration from the traditional village settings in India where community members and elders would gather beneath a grand tree to engage in conversations and deliberate on matters concerning families and society. In many Indian villages, this platform also served as the assembly ground for the local panchayat to conduct their meetings. It’s a common practice in India to have small indoor and outdoor platforms within neighbourhoods where people sit and converse.

Over time this concept transformed. What was once a symbol of community bonding started to be associated with gatherings of youngsters, especially late in the night. These gatherings often involved socialising, chatting, and sometimes activities that raised concerns, including fights.