If untrue, CM Revanth should deny Adani involvement in Telangana discoms: KTR

KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, July 24, criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for “bringing in the Adani Group to collect electricity bills in Hyderabad’s Old City.”
“Please don’t make any attempts to privatise the power distribution company or bring Adani to Telangana,” KTR said, speaking on the floor of the Assembly. Several national and regional newspapers had reported that CM Revanth was planning to bring in the Adani Group to collect electricity bills for distributing electricity in Hyderabad’s Old City. The Chief Minister, according to media reports, had stated that 75% of the amount collected from such bills will come to the state while the remaining 25% will go to the Adani Group.
Responding to KTR, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikaramarka said that the CM never made any such statement. “Just because someone writes in the newspaper doesn't make it true," the Deputy CM said.
KTR spoke about clashes in the Old City which happened following media reports based on CM’s statements, made allegedly during an informal interaction with reporters in New Delhi in June. "Fights happened because people suspected that Adani Group officials were collecting electricity bills. If the CM never said such a thing, your government should state that it is a lie. Vehemently state that you won't privatise discoms, that you won't give power to Adani. Why don't you say that? What are you scared of?" he asked.
CM Revanth who was present in the Assembly during this conversation remained tight-lipped on the issue while the Deputy CM defended him.
The issue gains light in view of the fact that Congress party’s top leader Rahul Gandhi is constantly seen accusing Prime Minister Modi of favouring Gautam Adani and his companies. TNM has reported extensively on the issue and learnt that top level officials in the state energy sector were unaware of the issue.
