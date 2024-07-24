If untrue, CM Revanth should deny Adani involvement in Telangana discoms: KTR

KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, July 24, criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for “bringing in the Adani Group to collect electricity bills in Hyderabad’s Old City.”

“Please don’t make any attempts to privatise the power distribution company or bring Adani to Telangana,” KTR said, speaking on the floor of the Assembly. Several national and regional newspapers had reported that CM Revanth was planning to bring in the Adani Group to collect electricity bills for distributing electricity in Hyderabad’s Old City. The Chief Minister, according to media reports, had stated that 75% of the amount collected from such bills will come to the state while the remaining 25% will go to the Adani Group.

Responding to KTR, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikaramarka said that the CM never made any such statement. “Just because someone writes in the newspaper doesn't make it true," the Deputy CM said.