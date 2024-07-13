CM Revanth’s plan to let Adani Group collect power bills in Hyd Old City raises suspicions

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s announcement on June 30 that the Adani Group will be permitted to collect electricity bills for distributing electricity in Hyderabad’s Old City took many by surprise, including those in his own government. The Chief Minister also stated that 75% of the amount collected from such bills will come to the state while the remaining 25% will go to the Adani Group.
The statement came as a surprise to many, as the Telangana government does not purchase electricity from the Adani Group nor does it have an agreement for the distribution of electricity in Hyderabad’s Old City or anywhere else in the state.
The question then is why does CM Revanth Reddy want to bring in the Adani Group — almost as a loan collector?
The move is particularly suspicious as no other state has tasked a private party with just the collection of electricity bill payments. With the only announcement from the Chief Minister coming at a press meet in New Delhi, what the move means remains a mystery.
There is fear that this will soon be followed by the privatisation of the electricity sector or that the government is trying to offset money for a future deal with Adani, even in an unrelated sector.
Telangana’s principal opposition, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has dubbed this as the Congress-led government’s first step to privatise distribution companies (Discoms). They have pointed out that it is ironic that Revanth Reddy’s Congress government is eager to join hands with the Adani Group while the party’s top leader Rahul Gandhi is constantly seen accusing Prime Minister Modi of favouring Adani.
TNM reached out to the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited’s (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Telangana Energy Secretary Ronald Rose to check whether Adani Group was involved in the collection of electricity bills. Both officials said that they have received no formal communication to this effect and that electricity bills are currently being collected by the TSSPDCL, as they always have been. Faruqui also said, “Electricity is being distributed to the Old City and other areas as it always has been.”
However, the fear that privatisation is in the offing has set in.
On July 7, a week after the Chief Minister’s statement, residents of Mir Alam division in the Old City prevented electricity department employees from checking electric metres, and a fight broke out.
Residents told local media that officials were in plain clothes and not the electricity department’s uniform, which caused suspicion. Several media outlets reported it as a stand-off between the public and employees of the Adani Group, forcing the TSSPDCL Charminar Divisional Engineer T Lingaiah to issue a statement. “No one from the Adani Group visited the area, only officials from the electricity department did,” he said.
The Telangana United Electricity Employees Union also protested outside the TSSPDCL office on Friday, July 12, against the alleged attempt to privatise the electricity sector.
‘Focus on Old City problematic’
The political discourse notwithstanding, the Chief Minister’s announcement is premature, given that the Adani Group has not yet obtained a distribution licence from Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC).
Secondly, the focus on privatising electricity supply in the Old City — an area populated chiefly by Muslims — furthers the narrative that electricity bills aren’t being paid solely in one pocket of Telangana. CM Revanth made pointed references to energy losses in the Old City in the state Assembly in December 2023 and asked MLAs representing the constituencies under the zone to ensure that bills are paid properly each month.
“The potential privatisation is contradictory to the six guarantees of the Telangana Congress. The biggest concern for below poverty line families in Old City would be how the privatisation will affect the free power supply of 200 units per month, which was promised by the state government,” civic activist SQ Masood said.
After implementing free bus travel for women and an enhancement of healthcare coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the Chief Minister in February launched two more guarantees — refill of domestic LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free power supply up to 200 units a month for eligible families.
A highly placed source in the Telangana energy sector told TNM that if the intent is to ensure that the state makes more money through electricity, then focusing on the Old City alone won’t solve the problem. “At best the state makes Rs 500 crore from Old City’s electricity bills. Spending on the irrigation pump sets in Telangana goes up to Rs 12,000 crore,” the source added.
The source also said that in Telangana, there has never been an agreement to purchase electricity from Adani Energy, pointing to how the Adani Group hasn’t been involved in Telangana’s energy sector.
The BRS, which ran the state government for 10 years since the formation of Telangana, has been heavily critical of the Adani Group and its proximity to the Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on several fronts.
In direct contrast, a month after forming the government in Telangana, the Congress government signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Adani Group at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Gautam Adani told Chief Minister Revanth Reddy that investments to the tune of Rs 12,400 crore would be invested in Telangana over the coming years under Adani Green Energy, AdaniConneX Data, Ambuja Cements, and Adani Aerospace and Defence. The Chief Minister has assured the state government’s cooperation in providing the required amenities, infrastructure, and support for the projects.
Arguments against privatisation
The Opposition BRS say that if the Adani Group were to start collecting bills in the Old City, it would be the first move towards privatising electricity distribution in the state.
While Section 62 of the Electricity Act of 2003 allows state electricity regulatory commissions to “promote competition among distribution licensees and fix only the maximum ceiling of tariff for retail sale of electricity,” several argue that in reality, privatisation has adverse effects.
“The electricity distribution function is not amenable to competition and, unless there is independent effective regulation, private ownership of the distribution segment is likely to result in 'cherry picking'' of remunerative consumer groups at the expense of unremunerative disadvantaged consumer groups,” said former bureaucrat EAS Sarma, while speaking to TNM.
He explained, “State governments distribute electricity at a subsidised rate to people who need it and the subsidy is built into the tariff. When a private company takes over, the understanding is that the government takes care of the subsidy through direct bank transfers and the company ensures the supply at tariff based on costs. Often, what happens in reality is if there is a delay from the government, the private company is not likely to wait for the subsidy and the electricity is disconnected, which causes customers to suffer.”
Sarma added that the privatisation of Discoms also usually causes the tariff to go up.
“In almost all the cities where privatisation was attempted – Gaya, Samastipur, and Bhagalpur in Bihar; Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; Gwalior, Sagar, and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh; Aurangabad and Jalgaon in Maharashtra; Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand to name a few – the regulatory commissions were compelled to cancel the franchise as tariff rates shot up and companies disconnected power as people were unable to pay for electricity, causing supply disruptions,” Sarma added.