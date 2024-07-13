CM Revanth’s plan to let Adani Group collect power bills in Hyd Old City raises suspicions

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s announcement on June 30 that the Adani Group will be permitted to collect electricity bills for distributing electricity in Hyderabad’s Old City took many by surprise, including those in his own government. The Chief Minister also stated that 75% of the amount collected from such bills will come to the state while the remaining 25% will go to the Adani Group.

The statement came as a surprise to many, as the Telangana government does not purchase electricity from the Adani Group nor does it have an agreement for the distribution of electricity in Hyderabad’s Old City or anywhere else in the state.

The question then is why does CM Revanth Reddy want to bring in the Adani Group — almost as a loan collector?