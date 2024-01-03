Hyderabad Zomato delivery agent delivers food on horseback during fuel shortage

A Zomato rider in Hyderabad has gone viral for swapping his two-wheeler for a trusty horse, apparently to navigate the city’s recent fuel shortage. In a video uploaded by X (Twitter) user ‘Arbaaz The Great’, the agent can be seen clad in the signature red Zomato uniform with a delivery bag on his shoulders, expertly trotting down a busy street atop a horse. The video’s description suggests he resorted to this unconventional delivery method due to long queues at petrol pumps, caused by anxieties over a potential fuel shortage in Hyderabad.
As the video went viral, netizens praised the rider’s resourcefulness and adaptability, while others jokingly questioned the impact on delivery times. Some called it a “peak Hyderabad” moment. Zomato has not yet commented on the viral episode.
Hyderabad witnessed massive crowding across its petrol pumps on Tuesday, January 2, as widespread protests by transporters across the country disrupted fuel supply to the city, sparking panic buying. The protests were in response to the Union government’s Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita legislation, which prescribes a maximum sentence of 10 years and fines for hit-and-run accidents. The nationwide strike, which began on January 1, has significantly impacted fuel distribution, leading to shortages and panic among consumers. Images from across Hyderabad displayed long lines of vehicles snaking their way towards petrol pumps in areas including Afzalgunj, Banjara Hills, Nampally, Begumpet, Langar Houz, and Gachibowli.
The transporters' protest finally ended on Tuesday night after the Union government assured that it will have a discussion with them before implementing the provisions.