Hyderabad Zomato delivery agent delivers food on horseback during fuel shortage

A Zomato rider in Hyderabad has gone viral for swapping his two-wheeler for a trusty horse, apparently to navigate the city’s recent fuel shortage. In a video uploaded by X (Twitter) user ‘Arbaaz The Great’, the agent can be seen clad in the signature red Zomato uniform with a delivery bag on his shoulders, expertly trotting down a busy street atop a horse. The video’s description suggests he resorted to this unconventional delivery method due to long queues at petrol pumps, caused by anxieties over a potential fuel shortage in Hyderabad.

As the video went viral, netizens praised the rider’s resourcefulness and adaptability, while others jokingly questioned the impact on delivery times. Some called it a “peak Hyderabad” moment. Zomato has not yet commented on the viral episode.