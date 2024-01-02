Hyderabad: Panic buying of fuel as truckers protest against new criminal law

Massive crowding was witnessed across the petrol pumps in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 2, owing to a shortage of fuel brought about as a result of protests called by transporters.
The protest was in response to the Union government’s Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita legislation which calls for 10-year-imprisonment and a fine in cases of hit-and-run accidents.
Several vehicles lined up at petrol bunks located in Afzalgunj, Banjara Hills, Nampally, Begumpet, Langar Houz and Gachibowli areas of Hyderabad.
The shortage of fuel commenced on December 31 when petrol dealers refrained from stocking up on fuel amid speculations that prices would be reduced by the Union government. With the tankers associations, which intimate oil companies whenever bunks need restocking, momentarily joining protests, several bunks witnessed a shortage of fuel causing long lines. However, the oil tankers association withdrew from the protest within a few hours.
Manchireddy Rajender Reddy, president of Telangana Lorry Owners Association states that the legislation doesn’t take into consideration how drivers get attacked by a mob even if they are driving responsibly. “Even law enforcement officials use an accident to mint money and we get penalised further,” he said.
"For the last two days, all my drivers have boycotted and if the government doesn't take back this legislation, we won't be able to conduct business properly," Local Lorry Owners Welfare Association Mohammad Shareef told TNM.
Currently, lorry and truck associations are waiting to see how the All India Motors Congress is likely to decide and will then conduct their protests accordingly.