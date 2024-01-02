Hyderabad: Panic buying of fuel as truckers protest against new criminal law

Massive crowding was witnessed across the petrol pumps in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 2, owing to a shortage of fuel brought about as a result of protests called by transporters.

The protest was in response to the Union government’s Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita legislation which calls for 10-year-imprisonment and a fine in cases of hit-and-run accidents.

Several vehicles lined up at petrol bunks located in Afzalgunj, Banjara Hills, Nampally, Begumpet, Langar Houz and Gachibowli areas of Hyderabad.