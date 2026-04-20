Hyderabad man taking pictures on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge run over by Mercedes

A 32-year-old man, Gosa Shyam Raj, died in a hit-and-run accident on Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge while dangerously taking photographs of his wife after parking his bike in a no-parking zone on the narrow bridge.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 19, at around 3.15 am when a Mercedes-Benz car struck him. The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which has since been taken into police custody, The Hindu reported.

According to reports, the car bearing a West Bengal registration (WB 06 B 7003) was travelling from IKEA towards Jubilee Hills when it hit Shyam Raj at around 3:15 am. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to severe injuries shortly after.

Shyam Raj, a businessman from Hafeezpet, had visited the bridge with his wife. While she stood on the pedestrian walkway, he was on the road taking her pictures when the accident took place. The driver remains untraceable, Times of India reported.

The vehicle is registered to a Bengaluru-based private firm, Quantum Minerals and Metals Private Limited. Following a complaint by the victim’s wife, the Madhapur police have registered a case of causing death by negligence.