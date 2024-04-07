Hyderabad: SUV runs over two persons clicking selfies on Durgam Cheruvu bridge

Two persons who were clicking selfies on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge were run over by an SUV on Saturday, April 6. While one person was killed in the accident, another has suffered injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old S Anil kumar. On Saturday Anil Kumar and Ajay (25), residents of Yousufguda, parked their bike on the busy bridge and were clicking selfies. And suddenly an SUV hit them from behind.

They were immediately taken to a private hospital in Madhapur. However, Anil succumbed to the injuries, while Ajay escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the car owner fled from the spot.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police have identified the car and filed a case against the driver. The Madhapur police have booked the driver under Sections 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by Anil’s brother-in-law Gundapally Sunil Kumar.

Numerous accidents have been reported at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge as visitors throng to take pictures against the picturesque backdrop of the lake. The police have cautioned against parking bikes on the carriageway and creating nuisance on the bridge by taking pictures, hindering the traffic movement.

The police have been issuing challans against parking vehicles on the bridge to prevent accidents, but to no avail.