Hyderabad families head to Madinah for final rites of victims in Saudi bus tragedy

Around 50 relatives of pilgrims killed in the recent bus tragedy in Saudi Arabia are travelling from Hyderabad to the Kingdom to take part in the final rites. The burials are expected to take place on Thursday, November 20. A state delegation led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin has already arrived in Madinah to coordinate arrangements, accompanied by senior officials overseeing the procedures.

The crash on the Mecca–Madinah route has now claimed 46 lives. According to a Times of India report, one of the victims confirmed on November 18 was 37-year-old Saif-ur-Rehman, a Hyderabad native who had been working in Dubai for the past eight years. Saif had travelled for Umrah with his mother, Rayees Begum, and his brother, Mohammad Shohaib-ur-Rehman, who flew in from Hyderabad for the pilgrimage. The three were onboard the coach that reportedly exploded after being struck by a fast-moving fuel tanker.

Only the driver and a passenger seated beside him, Mohammed Shoeb, survived. The report added that Saif is survived by his wife, Taranum Begum, their five-year-old son, and a two-month-old daughter.

Saif’s family is among several groups of bereaved relatives and Haj Committee officials who left for Saudi Arabia via Kuwait for DNA sampling and identification. With many bodies charred beyond recognition, DNA matching has become essential for issuing death certificates and completing legal formalities. According to media reports, the testing will also help families proceed with compensation, insurance, and other claims.

The Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for each affected family and is in discussions with Saudi authorities regarding additional support. The Revenue Department will assist with official paperwork once the identities are confirmed. Authorities may conduct a mass burial in Saudi Arabia, in line with Islamic practices and local protocols, given the condition of the remains.

The delegation in Madinah will guide families through identification, documentation, and funeral arrangements. The relatives are expected to return to Hyderabad on November 27.