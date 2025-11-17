Over 40 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus collision near Medina, helplines set up

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A passenger bus carrying several Indian Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker early morning on November 17, Monday, near Medina, the Indian mission in Jeddah confirmed.

According to unconfirmed media reports, at least 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after a passenger bus travelling from Mecca to Madina collided with a diesel tanker early Monday.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am IST at a location identified as Mufrihat.

Many of the victims, including women and children, were reportedly from Hyderabad. The group was returning from Mecca after completing their rituals and was en route to Madina at the time of the accident.

In the wake of the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance.

The contact details of the Helpline are: 8002440003 (Toll free), 0122614093, 0126614276 and 0556122301 (WhatsApp).

The Telangana government has also set up a control room at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi with the following helplines:

Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head: +91 98719 99044.

CH Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer: +91 99583 22143.

Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer: +91 96437 23157

The Telangana government has also set up a control room in the Secretariat at Hyderabad to provide appropriate information and assistance to the families of the bus accident victims.

The telephone numbers of the control room are: +91 79979 59754 and +91 99129 19545

According to unconfirmed media reports, the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina, with pilgrims heading to the holy city after completing their rituals in Mecca. All passengers were reportedly asleep when the crash occurred.

Rescue operations are underway, and local residents have rushed to the scene to assist those severely injured. The exact number of casualties has not yet been officially confirmed.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are in direct contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Efforts are underway to ascertain the full details of the accident and confirm how many individuals from Telangana were involved.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also condoled the loss of lives in the horrific accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said he spoke to the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, who informed him that they were gathering details.

The MP also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also expressed concern, saying, "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."