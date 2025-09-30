Hyderabad: 36 foreign nationals from 10 African countries face deportation

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Cyberabad police have started the process of deporting 36 foreign nationals hailing from African countries. They were apprehended during a raid on a farmhouse in Bakaram revenue village, where a birthday party was being held, by the Shamshabad Special Operation Team (SOT) and Rajendrangar police.

Twenty three foreign nationals were sent back to their countries after 20 of them submitted their original passports.One-time travel documents were procured for three others from the respective embassies. Travel documents have been procured for nine other foreign nationals and they will be repatriated in a week’s time. As four foreign nationals were unable to provide proper documentation, they have been kept in detention centers pending enquiry.

According to the police, 51 foreign nationals – 37 women and 14 men – were celebrating a birthday. Of the 51 people, 37 were from Uganda, two from Nigeria, three from Liberia, and others from Botswana, Kenya, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Malawi. Upon verification of documents, it was found that 36 foreign nationals (7 men and 29 women) were overstaying in India without valid documents.