How caste politics in Hyderabad-Deccan unsettles the Hindu-Muslim binary

Originally named Bhikshappa, Guruji’s initiation into Arya Samaj began when a friend introduced him to an itinerant Arya Samajist. Until then, Guruji had not felt any interest in religion and was even sceptical of the saffron clad swamis. “My friend introduced me to Swami Ramji saying I was a good student and I was from the dhobi samaj. The swami told my friend don’t say dhobi, he is the son of vashisht kula. Yeh kapde nahin dhoega. Yeh Aadmiyon ko dhoyega. (He will not wash clothes. He will wash people.) That changed me completely…I began to learn all mantras and havan (fire ritual). I would gather all the young people in my mohalla and teach them these mantras. I taught people to read and write,” he said.

A large part of the attraction of the Arya Samaj for young men from lower castes was the possibility of a new and better status that they could access with their initiation. The incorporation of anti-Brahmanical traditions attracted the Jats to the Arya Samaj in the Punjab and many began to claim Kshatriya status, noted historian Nonica Datta. For Guruji too, it was his being incorporated into and elevated in the caste order (vashishta kula) that propelled his immersion in the Samaj’s activities. Guruji went on to receive the Arya Samaj deeksha, began wearing janeu, and underwent a naming ceremony to change his name from Bhikshappa to Vidhyadhar. This act of changing names was another important means of achieving respectability. Guruji himself began to initiate name changes for many that he encountered in his travels as an Arya Samaj minister.

In his initial travels, Guruji spoke of eradicating untouchability and the need for temple entry and interdining programmes. But, by the 1930s, the Arya Samaj had introduced the idea of forced conversions in Hyderabad-Deccan as well, as it had in other regions in the north. Guruji also followed suit, resisting these ‘conversions’. His tours in villages began to include making people aware of how the Muslim state was promoting forced conversions. “We would focus on the innocent Hindus and make them aware and protect them from becoming Muslims. We would teach them Gayatri Mantra. Wherever they would convert Hindus to Muslims, we would reconvert them,” he said.

The closeness between the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, led by Bahadur Yar Jung, and the Dalit leader B Shyamsundar was a point of concern for the Arya Samaj. Guruji alleged that they threatened, coerced, and bribed people, particularly from lowered castes, to convert to Islam. “These harijans used to be petty criminals before but now that they had turned Muslim, they had the protection of the state. If they committed any crime, the police would not do anything. They had managed to get quite some money out of these crimes,” he alleged.