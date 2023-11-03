Kaleshwaram: Dam safety team finds faults in Medigadda barrage, warns of more damage

The report dated November 1, was addressed to Rajat Kumar, Telangana Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation. Listing its broad findings based on the team’s inspection of the barrage site inspection, discussions with stakeholders and the Irrigation Department’s documents, the committee said the main reason for the damage was the “settlement of the barrage raft.” The piers, which form a monolith with the raft, have also settled, moved and cracked, the committee noted, listing many possible reasons such as the inadequate bearing capacity of the foundation material (sand), "transportation" of the foundation material, and the failure of support systems for the foundation upstream due to the barrage load.

“There appears to be construction deficiency due to a lack of stringent quality control” during the construction of certain structures, leading to the failure, it said. The committee also flagged “deficiencies in the project planning and design.” “The barrage has been designed as a floating structure but constructed as a rigid structure,” it said.

The report also flagged that the dam owners have not inspected or maintained certain structures – the cement concrete blocks or launching aprons – since the commissioning of the barrage in 2019-20. “This maintenance deficiency of the dam owners has progressively weakened the barrage, leading to its failure. This is a significant lapse on the operation and maintenance front,” the report said.