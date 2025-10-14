Despite staff shortage, POCSO cases handled swiftly: Telangana FSL chief Shikha Goel

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Despite facing a severe shortage of staff, the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) has been able to complete all reports pertaining to cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act within a month, state FSL Director and IPS officer Shikha Goel said on Saturday, October 11.
Speaking at Hyderabad’s National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) during the release of the India Justice Report 2025, Shikha said the department’s performance has remained steady even with limited manpower. The report noted that the administrative vacancies in Telangana’s FSL’s stand at 7.7%, significantly lower than the national average of 46.6%, suggesting that the administrative side of the department is functioning smoothly.
However, in stark contrast, the report observed that the scientific staff vacancies in Telangana FSL’s stands at 91.0%, the highest in the country against a national average of 49.1%.
Incidentally, the recently-released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for the year 2023 recorded Telangana as the seventh state with the maximum crimes against women. The state reported 23.67 thousand cases per lakh population, fewer than states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, but the highest among south Indian states.
When TNM asked Shikha about the NCRB data in an attempt to understand if the FSLs are also lagging behind in submitting forensic science reports in crimes against women, the IPS officer said the Telangana government’s investment in advanced forensic technology has ensured that sensitive cases, including sexual assault investigations, are not stalled.
“Yes, staffing needs to be better. That being said 100% of POCSO cases are dealt swiftly (i.e. within a month). 80% of all other sensitive cases are dealt with within 60 days. The only hiccup is with major computer forensics solving which takes some time but with the state government releasing the government order (GO) for recruitment, even that problem should be solved soon,” she told TNM.
Shikha, who is also the Director General of the Cyber Security Bureau, added that the NCRB numbers should be seen as a sign of increased reporting and public trust, not necessarily a rise in crime. “Our numbers aren’t higher because there is more crime here. They are higher because more cases are registered and subsequently investigated. This shows the public’s trust in the Telangana police,” she added.