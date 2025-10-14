Despite staff shortage, POCSO cases handled swiftly: Telangana FSL chief Shikha Goel

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Despite facing a severe shortage of staff, the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) has been able to complete all reports pertaining to cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act within a month, state FSL Director and IPS officer Shikha Goel said on Saturday, October 11.

Speaking at Hyderabad’s National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) during the release of the India Justice Report 2025, Shikha said the department’s performance has remained steady even with limited manpower. The report noted that the administrative vacancies in Telangana’s FSL’s stand at 7.7%, significantly lower than the national average of 46.6%, suggesting that the administrative side of the department is functioning smoothly.

However, in stark contrast, the report observed that the scientific staff vacancies in Telangana FSL’s stands at 91.0%, the highest in the country against a national average of 49.1%.