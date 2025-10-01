Telangana records highest number of crimes against women in south: NCRB data

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The newly released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that Telangana is the seventh state with the maximum crimes against women for the year 2023. For every one lakh people, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan had 65.74, 47.10 and 45.45 thousand women affected by gender-based crimes. While Telangana’s number – 23.67 thousand – is lesser, it still tops the list of south Indian states with the highest number of crimes against women.

From 22,066 cases in 2022, the crimes against women in Telangana increased by 1,612 cases in 2023. The crime rate is calculated as the number of incidents per one lakh population.

In comparison, Andhra Pradesh recorded 22418 cases, Karnataka had 20,336, Kerala had 16,025 cases and Tamil Nadu had 8,943 cases of crimes against women for every lakh population in 2023.