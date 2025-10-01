Telangana records highest number of crimes against women in south: NCRB data

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The newly released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that Telangana is the seventh state with the maximum crimes against women for the year 2023. For every one lakh people, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan had 65.74, 47.10 and 45.45 thousand women affected by gender-based crimes. While Telangana’s number – 23.67 thousand – is lesser, it still tops the list of south Indian states with the highest number of crimes against women.
From 22,066 cases in 2022, the crimes against women in Telangana increased by 1,612 cases in 2023. The crime rate is calculated as the number of incidents per one lakh population.
In comparison, Andhra Pradesh recorded 22418 cases, Karnataka had 20,336, Kerala had 16,025 cases and Tamil Nadu had 8,943 cases of crimes against women for every lakh population in 2023.
Metropolitan cities leading the list in crimes against women are Delhi (13.36 thousand) and Mumbai (6,025 thousand) followed by Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. Close on the heels of Bengaluru and Jaipur (that recorded 4,870 and 3,872 crimes against women respectively), Hyderabad recorded 3,822 instances of crimes against women, a jump from 3,145 and 3,050 cases in 2022 and 2021 respectively.
In comparison, cities like Coimbatore (244 cases), Chennai (745 cases), Kochi (783 cases) and Kozhikode (627 cases) recorded far fewer cases.
Delhi and Mumbai registered the maximum number of cases in 2023 under section 354 (assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi recorded 1,791, while Mumbai and Bengaluru recorded 1,672 and 1,163 cases respectively. At the fourth place, Hyderabad recorded 751 cases under section 354.