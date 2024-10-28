Congress resorting to political witch-hunt: KTR on raid at relative house

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, October 27 accused the Congress-led Telangana government of resorting to a political witch-hunt and implicating family members of his party leaders in false cases as it is "unable to face them politically".

He was reacting to cases registered against his brother-in-law Raj Pakala after a raid by police and Excise Department officials on his residence at Janwada near Hyderabad on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

KTR said that Congress was trying to silence BRS leaders' voices through harassment and vowed to continue the fight against what he called the "failures and corruption" of the government.

“While excise officials went on record before the media that no drugs were found, by evening a case under the NDPS Act was registered. All 14 men present there were tested for drugs and one of them tested positive. Police should find out where he consumed the drugs," he said, adding that his brother-in-law tested negative for cocaine use.

KTR alleged that the Revanth Reddy government is trying to demoralise BRS leaders and mentally trouble them by harassing their family members in an attempt to suppress their voices. "We want to make it clear that we will not stop the fight against the government's failures to honour its promises and its corruption," he said.

The BRS leader slammed the Congress for "trying to defame them by calling it a rave party" and claimed that it was a get-together of family members and friends organised by Raj Pakala as he recently shifted to a new house. He disputed the police version that it was a farmhouse, claiming that from children as young as two years to 70-year-old women were present at the get-together.

Stating that BRS emerged from a movement and has a history of struggle, KTR said, "False cases, sending them (party leaders) to jail and such cheap tactics can't force them to give up the fight."

He further claimed that for the last 11 months, the BRS had been fighting against the "failures of the Congress government, exposing it before the people for not implementing the six guarantees and many other promises, involvement of the Chief Minister's family members in the AMRUT scam and the Musi scam".