Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan moves SC against Rajya Sabha nomination rejection

Natarajan, however, has dismissed the allegations as a “political conspiracy” and opposed Srilatha’s petition before a Hyderabad court, claiming that it was an attempt to malign her reputation.

Earlier on June 10, Natarajan alleged that the Returning Officers (ROs) were "compromised" and acting on the behest of the government.

Natarajan was the Congress' lone Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, but her nomination papers were cancelled after the BJP raised a major objection against her, alleging that she had concealed information about a case pending in a Telangana court.

Talking to IANS, Natarajan said: "We are in a battlefield where Congress leaders are not only fighting against an opposition party. Unfortunately, the institutions that our constitutional forefathers created are now being disrespected, and they appear to be influenced in a way that makes us feel we are also fighting against them."

"How can one not know how to fill a form? There is nothing legal or technical in this. This is just a political malintent which we saw at every step yesterday, how efforts were being made to subvert democracy," she said.

Launching a harsh critique against the BJP-led Union government, she said: "I will say this with full responsibility that the returning officers yesterday were compromised. They were working as spokespersons and as the frontal organisation heads of the current government."