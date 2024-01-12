Annapoorani, ‘love jihad’, and being farhan

Where the film is interesting is that for once, talk of caste is aimed at a dominant caste audience in a different way. It invites dominant caste men – through paati’s lines – to ask why Rangarajan values his caste more than his daughter. The answer lies in Subbulakshmi’s analysis of her son’s actions: Rangarajan derives his primary identity from his caste, and it is clear that he does not know what or who he is if not his caste. Society has socialised men and women into valuing their caste and deriving pride from it. That identification with their caste and therefore sense of superiority is the cause for their own happiness and violence against others.

Subbulakshmi’s repartee also has something for Brahmin and other dominant caste women to ruminate on. She says, “What did I get by holding on to this orthodox tradition? All this was crammed into my head by someone. I’m still burdened by this dogma, not knowing why I’m still stuck here.” If dominant caste women honestly seek answers for why their lives are so stifling, then they will see that the answer is Indian-flavoured and unpleasant — Brahmanical patriarchy.

The father and son

With the father-son chef duo, the film ventures into general patriarchy. Caste background unclear, the pair is just father and son. As Annapoorani’s mentor, Anand encourages her and stands by her for her skills, and her gender does not prejudice him towards her. But there are hints in the film that Anand was somewhat lacking as a parent, at least in Ashwin’s eyes. It appears that his father, and not Annapoorani, was the real target of Ashwin’s actions. It was Annapoorani who had his father’s attention, while Ashwin desperately wanted it.

Ashwin’s character should prompt us to think about what patriarchy does to boys. In her books All About Love and The Will to Change, bell hooks talks about how parents show affection to boys when they are little, but that gradually changes as they grow older. To boys, parents, society, and the whole world in general, say that they are “men” and men are aggressive, dominating, not sentimental like girls, that they’re always right, they deserve whatever they want, they should get what they want, etc.

hooks talks at length about how women and children ultimately pay the price for the damage done to boys and men by patriarchy. Women too absorb patriarchal notions of what it means to be a woman, and that in turn affects their relationships with themselves and with men.

If gender-based, caste-based, and gender+caste-based violence is to end, we need to raise children, especially boys, with a lot of love.