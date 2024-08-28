BRS MLC Kavitha walks out of Tihar jail, says she was jailed only because of politics

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha walked out from Tihar jail after she was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case in March this year. Addressing the media, she said she did not make any mistake and that she was put in prison only because of politics.

Raising the slogan of 'Jai Telangana', she said, “I am K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) daughter and I cannot commit any crime. Only politics is responsible for this situation. The country knows that I was put in jail only because of politics. We are fighters. We will fight it out legally. We will fight it out politically. We have always fought. By sending us to jail illegally, they only made the BRS and KCR’s team unbreakable."

BRS leader and Kavitha’s cousin T Harish Rao and several other party leaders were present outside the jail to welcome Kavitha.

Kavitha later met the BRS leader at the party office in Vasant Vihar. She was seen offering sweets to her brother. The BRS MLC is expected to reach Hyderabad on the evening of Wednesday, August 28.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Kavitha on Tuesday, August 27. In its order, the bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said that the investigation has been completed and chargesheet filed. “Custody of the appellant is not necessary. She has been behind bars for 5 months. The likelihood of trial being concluded in near future is impossible,” the court said, adding that undertrial custody should not turn into punishment.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at her Hyderabad home on March 15. The same day she was shifted to the national capital and since then, she was in custody. She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11 when she was in Tihar Jail. The apex court allowed her bail pleas in both the CBI as well as the ED cases. Bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh were posted in the Rouse Avenue Court and it issued an order to release her from Tihar Jail.

Kavitha had moved the Supreme Court after she was denied bail by the special court and the Delhi High Court and the apex court, on August 12, agreed to examine her pleas and asked the CBI and the ED to file their reply. At that stage, it had declined to pass any interim relief without hearing the side of investigative agencies.

