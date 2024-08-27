BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail after five months in jail

After five months of imprisonment, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor scam case. The matter was heard by a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan on Tuesday, August 27.

In its order, the bench said that the investigation has been completed and chargesheet filed. “Custody of the appellant is not necessary. She has been behind bars for 5 months. The likelihood of trial being concluded in near future is impossible,” the court said, adding that undertrial custody should not turn into punishment.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024 after the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at her residence in Hyderabad. The Supreme Court had granted Kavitha interim protection from arrest till March 13. In her petition, she had said that the allegations against her were politically motivated and were framed at the behest of the BJP.

Questioning the timing of the arrest, BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne said that the ED issued a notice to Kavitha in September last year just before the state Assembly elections held in December. “Now ED and IT raids are being conducted just hours before the Lok Sabha schedule,” Krishank had said. BRS had also staged protests against the arrest across the state following the arrest.