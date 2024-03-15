BRS leader Kavitha arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case on Friday, March 15. Earlier in the day, the ED carried out searches at her residence in Hyderabad. Kavitha’s brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao was seen arguing with ED officials for not allowing family members to meet Kavitha. He said the ED did not have a transit warrant, and alleged that the ED was violating its undertaking in the Supreme Court that it wouldn't take coercive action .

The arrest of the former MP just weeks ahead of the general elections has led to speculations that it is a political ploy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Supreme Court had granted Kavitha interim protection from arrest till March 13. In her petition, she had said that the allegations against her were politically motivated and were framed at the behest of the BJP.