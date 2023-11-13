BRS, Congress trade allegations over attack on BRS legislator

Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Opposition Congress in Telangana traded allegations after Member of Legislative Assembly Guvvala Balaraju was injured in an alleged attack by Congress workers , on Sunday, November 12. Balaraju is also the BRS candidate from Atchampet (SC) constituency of Nagarkurnool district, in the upcoming Assembly elections. The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday when Congress workers stopped the MLA’s car alleging that he was going to distribute money in the constituency. Visuals of the incident show the MLA being attacked even as the police were present.

Balaraju was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, where BRS working president KT Rama Rao called on him. The MLA, who was later discharged from the hospital, alleged that Congress candidate from Stchampet Vamshi Krishna and his supporters had attacked him and other BRS workers. He told media persons that Vamshi Krishna had attacked him with a stone. Balaraju further said that he will not be deterred by such attacks and will continue to serve people. He said that as the son of a migrant labourer, he was elected twice by the people and unable to face him politically, the Congress candidate was resorting to physical attacks.