Doctors remove part of intestine of BRS MP injured in stabbing

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP, who is the party candidate for Dubbaka Assembly seat, was campaigning when a man attacked him with a knife in Surampalli village of Daulatabad mandal.

The assailant, who approached the MP to shake hands, suddenly took out a knife and attacked him in his stomach. The MP’s security guard acted swiftly to overpower the attacker and snatched the knife from his hand. The MP’s supporters overpowered the attacker, thrashed him and handed him over to police. The MP was initially rushed to a hospital in Gajwel and was shifted to Hyderabad with the administration creating a green channel.

At Yashoda Hospital, emergency CT revealed a perforated bowel and hence he was taken for emergency exploratory laparotomy immediately. "Initially laparoscopic approach was tried and intra-operatively it showed evidence of bowel perforation in four places (2 intestinal loops through-in-through) extending to surrounding mesentery. In view of time sense presentation and potential for peritonitis the surgical approach was converted to open laparotomy, as per guidelines," said the bulletin.