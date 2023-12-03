BRS concedes defeat in Telangana: Not saddened but disappointed, says KTR

Telangana’s Information Technology Minister and Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) has conceded defeat and congratulated the Congress. As the votes were being counted on Sunday, December 3, after the Telangana Assembly Elections, the Congress is heading towards a comfortable victory in the state.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), “Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck (sic).”