‘Day is not far when we will reclaim Kashi, Mathura’: BJP MLA Raja Singh

“You (Asaduddin Owaisi) have already been afraid with just one Babri [incident]. But there is Kashi left… Mathura left… 40,000 Hindu temples are left… You are telling our future generations that Babri Masjid will not be martyred. But we will continue to teach our generation to perform Kar Seva,” Raja Singh said.

He added, “Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has made a very good statement. He said that if the Kar Seva were to happen again, Ram bhakts, Krishna bhakts and Shankar’s bhakts would be showered with flower petals instead of bullets.” The BJP MLA said that the day is not far when they would reclaim Kashi, Mathura and other Hindu sites which were allegedly destroyed by the Mughals and build a grand temple.

On December 6, 1992, kar sevaks (volunteers) from the Vishva Hindu Parishad demolished Babri Masjid which was constructed by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur in 1528. This resulted in communal riots leading to over 2000 deaths.

The Babri Masjid has been a contested site since 1885 as religious leaders and Hindutva outfits considered it Ram Janambhoomi or the birthplace of the Hindu deity Ram in Ayodhya. In 2019, the Supreme Court granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land to deity Ram Lalla and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to allot five acres of land to Muslims for building a mosque.

Raja Singh regularly makes communal speeches against the Muslims. The Shobha Yatra taken during Rama Navami often becomes a venue for making hate speeches against Muslims. Earlier in the day, the Goshamahal MLA claimed that the Hyderabad police did not accord permission to take out the procession.

Meanwhile, BJP Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha, who also participated in the procession was seen making a gesture of attacking the mosque located in Begum Bazar with an arrow. Madhavi Latha is the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals. She is contesting against Asaduddin Owaisi.