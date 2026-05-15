Bandi Bageerath POCSO case: Cops register case against people sharing visuals of minor

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The Cyberabad police have registered a case against the circulation of visuals identifying the minor victim in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against Bandi Bageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay.
The case was registered on Friday, May 15 at the Pet Basheerabad police station under section 74 (Prohibition on disclosure of identity of children) of the Juvenile Justice Act, section 72(1) (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 23 (procedure for media) of the POCSO Act, over the circulation of photos and videos of the girl and her parents.
Since the sexual assault allegations came to light, supporters of the BJP and Bageerath have circulated visuals showing the girl and her family interacting with him, insinuating that their apparent closeness with Bageerath discredits their allegations against him. The face and identity of the minor victim and her parents have also been shared online, despite this being a crime under the POCSO Act.
The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by the Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
Cases have been booked against people handling social media accounts that published photos, videos, and information related to the victim and her parents, said a press note from the Station House Officer of the Pet Basheerabad police station.
The note also mentioned that Instagram and Facebook account IDs involved in the circulation of such content have been identified and forwarded to the concerned authorities for tracing their handlers.
The police appealed to the public not to reveal the identity or personal details of the victim and her family, saying it “causes severe emotional distress to the victim and constitutes a serious legal violation.” They also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in such acts.
On May 14, the victim’s mother had issued a press statement appealing to the public not to disclose her daughter’s identity or any private material related to the case. She said that the circulation of such material has been “one of the deepest wounds inflicted upon our family.”
On May 8, based on the mother’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Bageerath. He was initially charged with sexual harassment under the POCSO Act, with charges of aggravated sexual assault added subsequently.
Bageerath had also filed a counter complaint against the girl and her family on May 8, alleging blackmail and extortion by threatening to file false harassment complaints against him. An FIR was registered in Karimnagar, naming the girl as the main accused, charging her and her parents with extortion, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy.