Bandi Bageerath POCSO case: Cops register case against people sharing visuals of minor

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The Cyberabad police have registered a case against the circulation of visuals identifying the minor victim in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against Bandi Bageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay.

The case was registered on Friday, May 15 at the Pet Basheerabad police station under section 74 (Prohibition on disclosure of identity of children) of the Juvenile Justice Act, section 72(1) (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 23 (procedure for media) of the POCSO Act, over the circulation of photos and videos of the girl and her parents.

Since the sexual assault allegations came to light, supporters of the BJP and Bageerath have circulated visuals showing the girl and her family interacting with him, insinuating that their apparent closeness with Bageerath discredits their allegations against him. The face and identity of the minor victim and her parents have also been shared online, despite this being a crime under the POCSO Act.