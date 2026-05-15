Bandi Bageerath POCSO case: Victim’s mother urges people not to reveal her identity

Bageerath has been absconding since the case was registered.

A petition for interim protection from arrest was filed on his behalf in the Telangana High Court, which is expected to pass an order on the matter on May 15.

S Niranjan Reddy, Bageerath’s lawyer and YSRCP MP in Rajya Sabha, said in court on May 14 that his client would appear before the police if granted interim protection. Reportedly the advocate also highlighted that the ‘conduct’ of the survivor is a relevant factor in the case.

Since the sexual assault allegations came to light, supporters of the BJP and Bageerath have circulated visuals showing the girl and her family interacting with him. Critics refer to this move as an attempt to malign them. The face and identity of the minor survivor and her parents have also been shared online, despite this being a crime under the POCSO Act.

In the press statement, the girl’s mother said that her family today lives under “constant fear, emotional exhaustion, and uncertainty.” She has sought protection from “intimidation, coercion, social targeting, and external pressure”, and an independent inquiry in the case.

“I request the judiciary, investigating agencies, child rights institutions, women's commissions, and all competent authorities to ensure that the investigation proceeds independently,” she said.

The mother also addressed questions being raised over the girl’s status as a minor at the time of the alleged offences.

On May 14, advocate Niranjan Reddy argued that there was reason to doubt whether the survivor was a minor, citing a chargesheet in an underage driving case against the girl from 2021 in which her age was reportedly mentioned as 15.

According to reports, the girl has two birth certificates carrying different years of birth – 2008 and 2010 – though in either case she would still have been a minor at the time of the alleged offences.

The mother said the family was “deeply hurt by repeated attempts to divert attention toward technical disputes relating to age documents and administrative inconsistencies.”

She stressed that the discrepancies in documents cannot erase her daughter’s suffering, and that all the documents taken together still clearly indicate that the girl was a minor at the time of the offences.

While their family faces “fear, emotional trauma, social targeting, and uncertainty,” Bageerath is still free, she said and added, “As parents, this reality breaks us every single day.”