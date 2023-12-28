Balagam to Month of Madhu: Our favourite Telugu films of 2023

Telugu cinema began and ended 2023 with star vehicles such as Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Prabhas’s Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. While top stars like Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi and Prabhas had two releases each, and Pawan Kalyan had one (Bro), fans of other star actors like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR will have to wait till 2024 to see them on screen again after last year. But some of the best films to come out of the Telugu film industry this year were made on relatively small budgets by first or second-time filmmakers. Here’s a list of our favourite Telugu films from 2023, in the order of their release.

Balagam

Telugu cinema has seen a surge in films highlighting and celebrating the cultural identity of Telangana since the state’s formation in 2014. Several years into the trend, Balagam , set in rural Telangana, still managed to give us a fresh take on the traditions and culture of the region. Actor Venu Yeldandi’s directorial debut had us shaking with laughter and also tearing up, rooting for a slightly dysfunctional family and a myriad of quirky characters in a village to come together with empathy and forgiveness. Starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram in the lead roles, Balagam portrays the events in a village following the death of a family’s patriarch, the elderly Gajula Komurayya played by Sudhakar Reddy. The film was critically and commercially acclaimed and also went on to win awards at many international film festivals.

Balagam is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.